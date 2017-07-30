FM meets UNDP Country Director, hands letter to UN Secretary General [29/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 29 (Saba)- Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah met with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Director Auke Lootsma.



In the meeting, Sharaf handed over to Lootsma a letter from the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtoor to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterich.



The message concerned the suffering of the Yemeni people from the Saudi-UAE aggression war and a complaint about the outgoing president's seizure of the country's resources.



The message also expressed the Yemeni people's aspirations for peace and demands from the United Nations to exert their roles and efforts through the Security Council to pressure the coalition of aggression states to end the unjust war against the Yemeni people.



Meanwhile, Mr Lootsma confirmed that the alleviation of worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen is of a high priority for the UN agenda.





