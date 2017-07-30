ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:32:55م
مصرع 12 إماراتياً وجرح 23 آخرين في استهداف بارجتهم العسكرية بالمخا
أكد مصدر عسكري مصرع 12 إماراتياً وجرح 23 آخرين في حصيلة أولية لاستهداف البارجة العسكرية الإماراتية قبالة سواحل المخا صباح أمس.
قاذفتان أمريكيتان تحلقان فوق شبه الجزيرة الكورية
حلقت قاذفتان أمريكيتان من طراز (بي-1بي) فوق شبه الجزيرة الكورية ردا على التجارب الصاروخية الأخيرة لكوريا الشمالية حسبما أعلن سلاح الجو الأمريكي في بيان اليوم الأحد .
بنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي  يرفع رأس ماله الى 20 مليار ريال (مصحح)
أقرت الجمعية العمومية لبنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء، البيانات المالية الموحدة للبنك للعام المالي المنتهية في 31-12-2016م .
المنتخب الوطني الأول يبدأ غدا معسكر داخلي استعدادا لمواجهة الفلبين
يبدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً الأحد تمارينه في معسكره الداخلي بالعاصمة صنعاء إستعدادا لمواجهة منتخب الفلبين في 5 سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة من التصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يواصل اعتداءاته على الفلسطينيين في الضفة..والمستوطنون يستأنفون اقتحاماتهم للمسجد الأقصى
أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية يحققون انتصارات في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية
عرض عسكري بحري روسي كبير بمشاركة بوتين
الماجستير للباحث علوي الملجمي في النقد العربي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
FM meets UNDP Country Director, hands letter to UN Secretary General
[29/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 29 (Saba)- Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah met with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Director Auke Lootsma.

In the meeting, Sharaf handed over to Lootsma a letter from the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtoor to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterich.

The message concerned the suffering of the Yemeni people from the Saudi-UAE aggression war and a complaint about the outgoing president's seizure of the country's resources.

The message also expressed the Yemeni people's aspirations for peace and demands from the United Nations to exert their roles and efforts through the Security Council to pressure the coalition of aggression states to end the unjust war against the Yemeni people.

Meanwhile, Mr Lootsma confirmed that the alleviation of worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen is of a high priority for the UN agenda.


Mona.M/zak

saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان السعودي يواصل انتهاك الطفولة في اليمن
[30/يوليو/2017]
مصرع وإصابة 16 مرتزقا بقصف طيران العدوان تجمعاتهم بمديرية موزع بتعز
[30/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[29/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 19 غارة على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[29/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية مستبأ في حجة
[29/يوليو/2017]
