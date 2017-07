Saudi aggression warplanes wage 3 raids on Hajjah [29/يوليو/2017]



HAJJAH, July 29 (Saba) – US- backed Saudi aggression warplane launched three raids on Mostaba district in Hajjah province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said that one of the strikes targeted a citizen's house in Aby Dawar area and the others hit Masher area in the district.





