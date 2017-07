Army recaptures, secures new site in Marib [29/يوليو/2017]

MARIB, July 29 (Saba) - The army and popular forces recaptured and secured strategic hilltop of Tabat Al-Alam in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



A number of Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries were killed and three other mercenaries were gunned down by the army's snipers in other locations in the district, said the official.





Eman.M/zak



Saba