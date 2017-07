Tank bombed in Medi [29/يوليو/2017]



MEDI, July 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces bombed a Saudi-paid mercenaries' tank in Medi desert, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The tank was targeted by a guided missile.



Earlier, the US-backed Saudi fighter jets waged nine raids on Haradh and Medi districts, the official added.





AA/zak

Saba