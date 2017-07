US-Saudi warplanes hit Saada [29/يوليو/2017]



SAADA, July 29 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplane launched four raids on Sahar district of Saada province, a local official told Saba on Saturday.



The strikes Al-Tharih area.



Meanwhile, Saudi enemy artillery shelled al-Sheikh area in Manbah district, the official added.





Eman.M/AA



SABA