Army hits gatherings of mercenaries in Lahj [29/يوليو/2017]



LAHJ, July 29 ( Saba) - The army and popular committees launched missile shelling on gatherings od Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Qabidah area of Lahj province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The shelling hit the gatherings in al-Tabah al-Khadhra, hitting the target directly, the official added.





Eman.M/AA



SABA