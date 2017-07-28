Army attacks sites in Jawf [29/يوليو/2017]



JAWF, July 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an attack on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Maslub district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The attack hit al-Ghurfah area, causing large losses upon the mercenaries, the official added.



Meanwhile, the rocketry forces of the national forces fired a guided missile on gatherings of the mercenaries in Sa'alat al-Ordhi area of al-Ghail district, killing and injuring several of the mercenaries, the official said.





AA

Saba