آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 11:25:02ص
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يسيطرون على معسكر ومواقع سعودية بجيزان
نفذ أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عملية نوعية أدت إلى السيطرة على معسكر ومواقع سعودية في جيزان.
كوريا الشمالية تؤكد نجاحها باطلاق صاروخ بالستي عابر للقارات
أعلنت وكالة الأنباء المركزية لكوريا الشمالية عن إطلاق ناجح ثان لصاروخ بالستي عابر للقارات “هوانسونغ 14”.
الذهب يستقر بعد تراجعه من أعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أسابيع
سجل سعر الذهب استقرارا اليوم الجمعة بعد تراجعه من أعلى مستوى له في أكثر من ستة أسابيع الذي سجله في الجلسة السابقة، مع ترقب المستثمرين لبيانات الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الأمريكي.
الاسترالي ريتشياردو يسجل أسرع زمن في جولتي التجارب الحرة لسباق المجر للسيارات
سجل السائق الاسترالي دانييل ريتشياردو المنافس على لقب (فورمولا 1) أسرع زمن اليوم الجمعة في جولتي التجارب الحرة لسباق جائزة المجر الكبرى للسيارات .
آخر الأخبار:
الصحة تجري التحضيرات لإطلاق الحملة الوطنية للتوعية بالكوليرا والسيطرة عليه
إصابة 15 شخصا جراء زلزال /نهاوند/ غربي إيران
ارتفاع الانتاج القومي الأمريكي بنسبة 2.6بالمئة في الربع الثاني من 2017
ترامب يُعين جنرالًا بمنصب كبير موظفي البيت الأبيض
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks sites in Jawf
[29/يوليو/2017]

JAWF, July 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an attack on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Maslub district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The attack hit al-Ghurfah area, causing large losses upon the mercenaries, the official added.

Meanwhile, the rocketry forces of the national forces fired a guided missile on gatherings of the mercenaries in Sa'alat al-Ordhi area of al-Ghail district, killing and injuring several of the mercenaries, the official said.


AA
Saba
