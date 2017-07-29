ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:58:12م
طيران العدوان شن 55 غارة على محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 55 غارة على عدد من المحافظات خلال الساعات الماضية خلّفت دماراً كبيراً في المنشآت الخدمية والحيوية.
كوريا الشمالية تؤكد نجاحها باطلاق صاروخ بالستي عابر للقارات
أعلنت وكالة الأنباء المركزية لكوريا الشمالية عن إطلاق ناجح ثان لصاروخ بالستي عابر للقارات “هوانسونغ 14”.
الذهب يستقر بعد تراجعه من أعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أسابيع
سجل سعر الذهب استقرارا اليوم الجمعة بعد تراجعه من أعلى مستوى له في أكثر من ستة أسابيع الذي سجله في الجلسة السابقة، مع ترقب المستثمرين لبيانات الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الأمريكي.
رونالدو يغيب عن قمة إسبانيا بين ريال وبرشلونة في أمريكا
يغيب نجم ريال مدريد ومنتخب البرتغال كريستيانو رونالدو عن لقاء القمة بين قطبي الكرة الاسبانية ريال مدريد وبرشلونة والمقرر في مدينة ميامي الأمريكية في وقت لاحق من يوم السبت في اطار بطولة كأس الأبطال الدولية الودية لكرة القدم.
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية مستبأ في حجة
البيت الأبيض: ترامب سيوقع قانون عقوبات روسيا
الجيش و اللجان الشعبية يسيطرون على مواقع ومعسكرات للعدو السعودي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
ICRC issues urgent plea to end Saudi war on Yemen
[29/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 29 (Saba) - President of the international committee of the red cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer issued an urgent plea to end the Saudi war on Yemen, calling for stopping targeting hospitals, electricity and water plants.

"I have seen for myself this week how war is destroying cities, communities and families," Maurer said in a statement before he left the country.

"This, then, is an urgent plea for behaviors to change. It is imperative that parties to the conflict stop the attacks on hospitals, and electricity and water plants. Otherwise, more tragedy will ensue," he said.

He said that the Yemeni people are able to withstand, "But how long? The suffering of the people of Yemen is getting worse."

He called for granting the ICRC access to all detainees, stressing the need to respect the laws of war.
"The international community must take an additional step and seek solutions to this huge crisis" Maurer said.

Maurer called on all parties to redouble efforts in this regard, adding that "the Yemeni people depend on our speed to help them".


Mona.M/zak
saba
