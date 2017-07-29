ICRC issues urgent plea to end Saudi war on Yemen [29/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 29 (Saba) - President of the international committee of the red cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer issued an urgent plea to end the Saudi war on Yemen, calling for stopping targeting hospitals, electricity and water plants.



"I have seen for myself this week how war is destroying cities, communities and families," Maurer said in a statement before he left the country.



"This, then, is an urgent plea for behaviors to change. It is imperative that parties to the conflict stop the attacks on hospitals, and electricity and water plants. Otherwise, more tragedy will ensue," he said.



He said that the Yemeni people are able to withstand, "But how long? The suffering of the people of Yemen is getting worse."



He called for granting the ICRC access to all detainees, stressing the need to respect the laws of war.

"The international community must take an additional step and seek solutions to this huge crisis" Maurer said.



Maurer called on all parties to redouble efforts in this regard, adding that "the Yemeni people depend on our speed to help them".





Mona.M/zak

saba