Saudi war jets wage raids on Sanaa [29/يوليو/2017] SANAA, July 29 (Saba) - Saudi aggression warplanes launched a series of strikes on Bani Bahlul , Sanhan and Hushish districts of Sanaa province overnight, a security official told Saba .



The warplanes hit Qa'a al-Takhraf in Sanhan seven times and waged other four on Saraf and khashm al-Bakrah in Bani Hushish, causing heavy damage to farms and properties of citizens, the official added.





Mona.M/AA





