Army captures upon Saudi military sites in Najran [29/يوليو/2017]



NAJRAN, July 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces stormed and captured upon Saudi military sites western al-Fawaz in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



Several of Saudi soldiers were killed and wounded in the operation, the official added.



Meanwhile, Saudi aggression warplanes waged two strikes on in the same military sites, the official added.





AA

Saba