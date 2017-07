Ballistic missile hits King Fahd airbase [28/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 28 (Saba) - The army and popular forces fired on Thursday night a medium-range ballistic missile on King Fahd airbase in Taif, a military official told Saba.





The missile, H-1 Burkan, hit the target accurately, inflicting heavy losses in the base.



Mona.M

SABA