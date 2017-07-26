ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 26 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 07:50:15م
نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي محافظ البيضاء
التقى نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الدكتور قاسم لبوزة اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء، محافظ البيضاء علي محمد المنصوري ووكيل المحافظة مطهر الماوري.
مجلس النواب الأمريكي يقر عقوبات على روسيا وإيران وكوريا الشمالية
أقر مجلس النواب الأمريكي بشبه إجماع ، مشروع قانون يفرض عقوبات جديدة على كل من روسيا وإيران وكوريا الشمالية، لينتقل إلى مجلس الشيوخ الذي يتعين عليه إقرار نص القانون بشكل نهائي كي يحيله الكونغرس إلى البيت الابيض للمصادقة عليه.
الذهب ينخفض مع صعود الدولار قبيل بيان المركزي الأمريكي
تراجعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الأربعاء مع صعود الدولار من أدنى مستوى في عدة شهور حيث يترقب المستثمرون مؤشرات بشأن خطط مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) لرفع أسعار الفائدة في ختام اجتماع مدته يومين.
المتسابقون في بطولة العالم للسباحة يحطمون أرقاماً قياسية جديدة
إستمر المتسابقون في تحطيم الأرقام القياسية في بطولة العالم للسباحة المقامة في المجر بتحقيق رباعي أمريكي اليوم الاربعاء رقماً قياسياً عالمياً في سباق التتابع المتنوع المختلط أربعة في 100 متر خلال التصفيات .
رئيس الوزراء يستقبل رئيس اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر
إطلاق صاروخي زلزال 2 على تجمعات للجنود السعودي بعسير
إعطاب دبابة سعودية ودك مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته بعسير وجيزان
وكيل أول محافظة صنعاء يتفقد سير العمل بمستشفى العر بالحيمة الداخلية
Foreign Minister Meets ICRC Head
[26/يوليو/2017] SANA'A, July 26 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Wednesday with the Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer and his accompanying delegation.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the visit of the head of the ICRC , which is the second of Yemen since the beginning of the aggression.

He also praised the humanitarian role of the ICRC in the field of humanitarian assistance, especially in combating cholera, which has spread in large parts of Yemen.

The minister called on the international community and international human rights organizations to open independent investigations into the crimes of the UAE military authorities in the southern parts of Yemen.

The head ICRC said that the ICRC has doubled its budget as a result of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen, which needs more humanitarian assistance, stressing the importance of urgent access to the needy in all areas.

He also reviewed the results of his visits to the southern provinces and the province of Taiz , stressing the importance of political solution to end the suffering of the Yemeni people.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد مواطنة متأثرة بجراحها بمديرية نهم
[26/يوليو/2017]
العدوان السعودي يواصل ارتكاب مجازره الوحشية بحق الشعب اليمني
[26/يوليو/2017]
مشائخ وأعيان مديرية حيس بالحديدة يدينون إعدام الأسرى بتعز
[25/يوليو/2017]
تحالف العدوان يعاود القصف الجوي والصاروخي على صعدة
[25/يوليو/2017]
مكتب النائب العام يهيب بأعضاء النيابة التحقيق في وقائع العدوان الجنائية
[25/يوليو/2017]
