Foreign Minister Meets ICRC Head [26/يوليو/2017] SANA'A, July 26 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Wednesday with the Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer and his accompanying delegation.



The Foreign Minister welcomed the visit of the head of the ICRC , which is the second of Yemen since the beginning of the aggression.



He also praised the humanitarian role of the ICRC in the field of humanitarian assistance, especially in combating cholera, which has spread in large parts of Yemen.



The minister called on the international community and international human rights organizations to open independent investigations into the crimes of the UAE military authorities in the southern parts of Yemen.



The head ICRC said that the ICRC has doubled its budget as a result of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen, which needs more humanitarian assistance, stressing the importance of urgent access to the needy in all areas.



He also reviewed the results of his visits to the southern provinces and the province of Taiz , stressing the importance of political solution to end the suffering of the Yemeni people.



HA



Saba