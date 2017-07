US-Saudi aggression kills woman in Nehm [26/يوليو/2017]



SANA'A, July 26, 2017 (Saba) - A woman died Wednesday from her wounds as a result of the US-Saudi an air raid on the district of Nehm in Sana'a province.







A local source told the Saba that a woman was killed by sustained injuries by the air raid on the Daboua area in the district.







HA





Saba