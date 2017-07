Top Saudi-paid mercenary gunned down in Marib [26/يوليو/2017]



MARIB, July 26 (Saba) – The snipers of the national army and popular forces shot dead top Saudi-paid mercenary, field commander Abdul Rab al-Batah in Wadi Namlah valley in Harib Nehm area, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the national army launched missile and artillery attacks on the mercenaries' gatherings in Makhdara area of Serwah district, killing and wounding dozens.







