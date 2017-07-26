President meets Baidha governor [26/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 26 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met governor of Baidha, Ali Mohammad al-Mansour and a number of sheikhs of Qaiva and Rada'a districts.



In the meeting, the president praised the efforts of sheikhs and leaders of the province in protecting the internal fronts against al-Qaida, Daesh and Saudi-led aggression coalition.



The president also directed the officials in the province to form a committee to tackle internal important issues.





AA/zak

Saba