President meets Baidha governor
[26/يوليو/2017]
SANAA, July 26 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met governor of Baidha, Ali Mohammad al-Mansour and a number of sheikhs of Qaiva and Rada'a districts.
In the meeting, the president praised the efforts of sheikhs and leaders of the province in protecting the internal fronts against al-Qaida, Daesh and Saudi-led aggression coalition.
The president also directed the officials in the province to form a committee to tackle internal important issues.
AA/zak
Saba