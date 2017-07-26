ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 26 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:18:34م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يستقبل وفد أممي رفيع
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور قاسم لبوزة كل من المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي ديفيد بيزلي، والمدير التنفيذي لمنظمة اليونيسيف انطوني ليك..
مجلس النواب الأمريكي يقر عقوبات على روسيا وإيران وكوريا الشمالية
أقر مجلس النواب الأمريكي بشبه إجماع ، مشروع قانون يفرض عقوبات جديدة على كل من روسيا وإيران وكوريا الشمالية، لينتقل إلى مجلس الشيوخ الذي يتعين عليه إقرار نص القانون بشكل نهائي كي يحيله الكونغرس إلى البيت الابيض للمصادقة عليه.
الذهب ينخفض مع صعود الدولار قبيل بيان المركزي الأمريكي
تراجعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الأربعاء مع صعود الدولار من أدنى مستوى في عدة شهور حيث يترقب المستثمرون مؤشرات بشأن خطط مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) لرفع أسعار الفائدة في ختام اجتماع مدته يومين.
برايتون يضم براون مهاجم تشيلسي في عقد اعارة
اعار نادي تشيلسي بطل الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم مهاجمه ايزي براون لنادي برايتون اند هوف البيون الوافد الجديد على الدوري.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
President meets Baidha governor
[26/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 26 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met governor of Baidha, Ali Mohammad al-Mansour and a number of sheikhs of Qaiva and Rada'a districts.

In the meeting, the president praised the efforts of sheikhs and leaders of the province in protecting the internal fronts against al-Qaida, Daesh and Saudi-led aggression coalition.

The president also directed the officials in the province to form a committee to tackle internal important issues.
 

AA/zak
Saba
