Army repulses infiltration of mercenaries in Taiz [26/يوليو/2017]



TAIZ, July 26 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed an attempt of Saudi mercenaries to infiltrate toward al-Mafar district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



Scores of the mercenaries fell killed and wounded when they tried to move toward al-Kadaha area and a military vehicle was bombed in the operation.



Meanwhile, the artillery of national forces shelled military vehicles and gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Wazaih district in the same province, hitting the targets directly, the official added.





AA

Saba