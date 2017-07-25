ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 26 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 10:37:40ص
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يستقبل وفد أممي رفيع
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور قاسم لبوزة كل من المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي ديفيد بيزلي، والمدير التنفيذي لمنظمة اليونيسيف انطوني ليك..
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يزيل البوابات الالكترونية عن مداخل الأقصى وينصب جسورا لتركيب كاميرات
أزالت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في ساعة مبكرة من فجر اليوم الثلاثاء، البوابات الإلكترونية من أمام مداخل المسجد الأقصى المبارك، من جهة باب الناظر "المجلس"، وباب الأسباط، وشرعت بتركيب جسور حديدية بالقرب من بوابات المسجد لحمل كاميرات "ذكية" بديلة للبوابات ال
صندوق النقد يتوقع تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا
وقع صندوق النقد الدولي أن يتباطأ نمو الاقتصاد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وأفغانستان وباكستان بدرجة كبيرة العام الحالي، قبل أن يتحسن في العام 2018.
الكأس الذهبية لكرة القدم: المكسيك حاملة اللقب تخسر من جامايكا
خسر منتخب المكسيك حامل اللقب من نظيره منتخب جامايكا لكرة القدم بهدف دون رد اليوم في كاليفورنيا ، ضمن دور نصف نهائي الكأس الذهبية 2017 الخاصة بمنطقة الكونكاكاف (أميركا الشمالية والوسطى والبحر الكاريبي).
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army repulses infiltration of mercenaries in Taiz
[26/يوليو/2017]

TAIZ, July 26 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed an attempt of Saudi mercenaries to infiltrate toward al-Mafar district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

Scores of the mercenaries fell killed and wounded when they tried to move toward al-Kadaha area and a military vehicle was bombed in the operation.

Meanwhile, the artillery of national forces shelled military vehicles and gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Wazaih district in the same province, hitting the targets directly, the official added.


AA
Saba
