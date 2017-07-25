ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 08:49:08م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يستقبل وفد أممي رفيع
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور قاسم لبوزة كل من المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي ديفيد بيزلي، والمدير التنفيذي لمنظمة اليونيسيف انطوني ليك..
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يزيل البوابات الالكترونية عن مداخل الأقصى وينصب جسورا لتركيب كاميرات
أزالت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في ساعة مبكرة من فجر اليوم الثلاثاء، البوابات الإلكترونية من أمام مداخل المسجد الأقصى المبارك، من جهة باب الناظر "المجلس"، وباب الأسباط، وشرعت بتركيب جسور حديدية بالقرب من بوابات المسجد لحمل كاميرات "ذكية" بديلة للبوابات ال
صندوق النقد يتوقع تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا
وقع صندوق النقد الدولي أن يتباطأ نمو الاقتصاد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وأفغانستان وباكستان بدرجة كبيرة العام الحالي، قبل أن يتحسن في العام 2018.
الكأس الذهبية لكرة القدم: المكسيك حاملة اللقب تخسر من جامايكا
خسر منتخب المكسيك حامل اللقب من نظيره منتخب جامايكا لكرة القدم بهدف دون رد اليوم في كاليفورنيا ، ضمن دور نصف نهائي الكأس الذهبية 2017 الخاصة بمنطقة الكونكاكاف (أميركا الشمالية والوسطى والبحر الكاريبي).
آخر الأخبار:
نقابة موظفي هيئة الإستثمار تطالب بإطلاق الدكتور مصطفى المتوكل
الأجهزة الأمنية تستعيد سيارة مسروقة في بني الحارث بأمانة العاصمة
استعراض الترتيبات للمؤتمر العلمي الأول لأمراض القلب بجامعة إب
مكتب النائب العام يهيب بأعضاء النيابة التحقيق في وقائع العدوان الجنائية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
President receives UN high-level delegation
[25/يوليو/2017] SANA'A, July 25 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad received on Tuesday the Executive Director of the World Food Program, UNICEF Executive Director and the Executive Director of the World Health Organization.

The meeting discussed the efforts of international organizations of the United Nations working in Yemen so as to face the worsening humanitarian situation resulting from the US-Saudi aggression and the unjust siege on the Yemeni people since three years; and the closure of ports, airports and targeting of roads, bridges, farms and wells by the US F-16 aircraft bombing.

The meeting dealt with the strikes against Yemen by the American and British munitions directed to the ports and the national economy in general, including the sources of livelihood and salaries of the citizens, exposing more than 25 million Yemenis to famine and eliminating the cumulative record of the work of international organizations in improving the situation of children, women and public health in Yemen over the past decades.

The President expressed thanks and appreciation for efforts of the UN organizations and all organizations working in the humanitarian field, stressing the continuation of providing support, facilities and cooperation to all United Nations organizations in order to overcome any difficulties or obstacles may face them.

The President referred to the crimes of al-Qaeda and ISIS, especially in the southern areas which are under the occupation countries in which the last incident four prisoners were slaughtered as well as practicing killing by an identity and threatening social peace and security in Yemen.

He reiterated his thanks to the international organizations of the United Nations for its efforts, particularly in supporting the health sector, which was heavily influenced by the international conspiracy against the national economy, including the transfer of the central bank of Yemen to Aden province and the suspension of salaries for the state's employees.

At the meeting, the Executive Directors of the three organizations presented an explanation for the humanitarian, health and food situation in Yemen and the difficulties face them especially in collecting donations and assistance from donors of United Nations organizations and their vision to address those difficulties.

They stressed that they will continue and develop work specially in combating the outbreak of Cholera.

They noted the results of their meeting with the Prime Minister so as to strengthen the efforts of the three organizations, UNICEF, WFP and WHO, in Yemen at the present and sensitive stage in Yemen.

The Executive Directors of the three international organizations expressed their keenness in supporting of the humanitarian situation in Yemen, confirming the importance of a peaceful solution in Yemen.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مكتب النائب العام يهيب بأعضاء النيابة التحقيق في وقائع العدوان الجنائية
[25/يوليو/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة عدد من المواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على المخا بتعز
[25/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 67 غارة على المحافظات والمرتزقة يستهدفون المواطنين بالقذائف
[25/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 15 غارة على المخا وموزع بتعز
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن 17 غارة على محافظة حجة
[24/يوليو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by