President receives UN high-level delegation [25/يوليو/2017] SANA'A, July 25 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad received on Tuesday the Executive Director of the World Food Program, UNICEF Executive Director and the Executive Director of the World Health Organization.



The meeting discussed the efforts of international organizations of the United Nations working in Yemen so as to face the worsening humanitarian situation resulting from the US-Saudi aggression and the unjust siege on the Yemeni people since three years; and the closure of ports, airports and targeting of roads, bridges, farms and wells by the US F-16 aircraft bombing.



The meeting dealt with the strikes against Yemen by the American and British munitions directed to the ports and the national economy in general, including the sources of livelihood and salaries of the citizens, exposing more than 25 million Yemenis to famine and eliminating the cumulative record of the work of international organizations in improving the situation of children, women and public health in Yemen over the past decades.



The President expressed thanks and appreciation for efforts of the UN organizations and all organizations working in the humanitarian field, stressing the continuation of providing support, facilities and cooperation to all United Nations organizations in order to overcome any difficulties or obstacles may face them.



The President referred to the crimes of al-Qaeda and ISIS, especially in the southern areas which are under the occupation countries in which the last incident four prisoners were slaughtered as well as practicing killing by an identity and threatening social peace and security in Yemen.



He reiterated his thanks to the international organizations of the United Nations for its efforts, particularly in supporting the health sector, which was heavily influenced by the international conspiracy against the national economy, including the transfer of the central bank of Yemen to Aden province and the suspension of salaries for the state's employees.



At the meeting, the Executive Directors of the three organizations presented an explanation for the humanitarian, health and food situation in Yemen and the difficulties face them especially in collecting donations and assistance from donors of United Nations organizations and their vision to address those difficulties.



They stressed that they will continue and develop work specially in combating the outbreak of Cholera.



They noted the results of their meeting with the Prime Minister so as to strengthen the efforts of the three organizations, UNICEF, WFP and WHO, in Yemen at the present and sensitive stage in Yemen.



The Executive Directors of the three international organizations expressed their keenness in supporting of the humanitarian situation in Yemen, confirming the importance of a peaceful solution in Yemen.



HA



Saba