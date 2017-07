Army shoots down spy-drone in Najran [25/يوليو/2017]

NAJRAN, July 25 (Saba) – The air defenses of the army and the popular forces shot down on Tuesday a spy-drone of the US-Saudi aggression in Najran region.



A military source confirmed to Saba that the air defenses shot down the drone off al-Khadera outlet in Najran.



