President meets al-Hada's sheikhs [25/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 25 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met a number of sheikhs of al-Hada district in Dhamar province.

In the meeting, the president praised the efforts of Hada's sheikhs in maintaining the internal fronts against the aggression countries and their mercenaries.

The president also thanked the sheikhs for their efforts in sending their sons and other fighters from the district to the front lines to defend the country against the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces.





