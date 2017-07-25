ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:29:56م
الجيش و اللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدوان السعودي و مرتزقته خسائر كبيرة
كبد الجيش واللجان الشعبية الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن خلال الساعات الماضية .
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يزيل البوابات الالكترونية عن مداخل الأقصى وينصب جسورا لتركيب كاميرات
أزالت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في ساعة مبكرة من فجر اليوم الثلاثاء، البوابات الإلكترونية من أمام مداخل المسجد الأقصى المبارك، من جهة باب الناظر "المجلس"، وباب الأسباط، وشرعت بتركيب جسور حديدية بالقرب من بوابات المسجد لحمل كاميرات "ذكية" بديلة للبوابات ال
صندوق النقد يتوقع تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا
وقع صندوق النقد الدولي أن يتباطأ نمو الاقتصاد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وأفغانستان وباكستان بدرجة كبيرة العام الحالي، قبل أن يتحسن في العام 2018.
الكأس الذهبية لكرة القدم: المكسيك حاملة اللقب تخسر من جامايكا
خسر منتخب المكسيك حامل اللقب من نظيره منتخب جامايكا لكرة القدم بهدف دون رد اليوم في كاليفورنيا ، ضمن دور نصف نهائي الكأس الذهبية 2017 الخاصة بمنطقة الكونكاكاف (أميركا الشمالية والوسطى والبحر الكاريبي).
آخر الأخبار:
إسقاط طائرة إستطلاع تابعة للعدوان بنجران
مصرع عدد من مرتزقة بهجوم على مواقعهم في عسيلان شبوه
إستشهاد وإصابة عدد من المواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على المخا بتعز
قتل عدد من المرتزقة وجرح آخرين في عملية للجيش واللجان بحيفان تعز
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
President meets al-Hada's sheikhs
[25/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 25 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met a number of sheikhs of al-Hada district in Dhamar province.
In the meeting, the president praised the efforts of Hada's sheikhs in maintaining the internal fronts against the aggression countries and their mercenaries.
The president also thanked the sheikhs for their efforts in sending their sons and other fighters from the district to the front lines to defend the country against the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces.


AA/zak

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد وإصابة عدد من المواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على المخا بتعز
[25/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 67 غارة على المحافظات والمرتزقة يستهدفون المواطنين بالقذائف
[25/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 15 غارة على المخا وموزع بتعز
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن 17 غارة على محافظة حجة
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[24/يوليو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by