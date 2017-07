UN delegation arrives in Sanaa [25/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 25 (Saba) - A United Nations high-level delegation arrived in the capital Sanaa late on Monday to inspect the humanitarian situations in the country.

The delegation headed by the Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedress Gibressus, UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake and WFP Executive Director David Beasley.

The delegation was received by senior government officials.





