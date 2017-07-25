Businessmen condemns Saudi airstrikes on central bank's branch in Saada [25/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 25 (Saba)- The Supreme Council of Businessmen on Tuesday strongly condemned the criminal air attack by Saudi aggression fighter jets on the branch of the Central Bank of Yemen in Saada province.

The aggression airstrike on the bank's branch took place overnight.

In a statement received by Saba, the council said, " We strongly condemn this crime and other crimes targeting the Yemeni economy."

"And we hold the United Nations, the Security Council, the international humanitarian organizations and the World Bank responsible for these crimes of the Saudi regime and its allies against the Yemeni economy," read the statement.

The council considered these crimes targeting the economic Infrastructure as war crimes in accordance to the charters of the United Nations and international treaties.





Mona.M/zak



saba