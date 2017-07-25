ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:29:56م
الجيش و اللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدوان السعودي و مرتزقته خسائر كبيرة
كبد الجيش واللجان الشعبية الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن خلال الساعات الماضية .
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يزيل البوابات الالكترونية عن مداخل الأقصى وينصب جسورا لتركيب كاميرات
أزالت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في ساعة مبكرة من فجر اليوم الثلاثاء، البوابات الإلكترونية من أمام مداخل المسجد الأقصى المبارك، من جهة باب الناظر "المجلس"، وباب الأسباط، وشرعت بتركيب جسور حديدية بالقرب من بوابات المسجد لحمل كاميرات "ذكية" بديلة للبوابات ال
صندوق النقد يتوقع تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا
وقع صندوق النقد الدولي أن يتباطأ نمو الاقتصاد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وأفغانستان وباكستان بدرجة كبيرة العام الحالي، قبل أن يتحسن في العام 2018.
الكأس الذهبية لكرة القدم: المكسيك حاملة اللقب تخسر من جامايكا
خسر منتخب المكسيك حامل اللقب من نظيره منتخب جامايكا لكرة القدم بهدف دون رد اليوم في كاليفورنيا ، ضمن دور نصف نهائي الكأس الذهبية 2017 الخاصة بمنطقة الكونكاكاف (أميركا الشمالية والوسطى والبحر الكاريبي).
آخر الأخبار:
إسقاط طائرة إستطلاع تابعة للعدوان بنجران
مصرع عدد من مرتزقة بهجوم على مواقعهم في عسيلان شبوه
إستشهاد وإصابة عدد من المواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على المخا بتعز
قتل عدد من المرتزقة وجرح آخرين في عملية للجيش واللجان بحيفان تعز
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Businessmen condemns Saudi airstrikes on central bank's branch in Saada
[25/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 25 (Saba)- The Supreme Council of Businessmen on Tuesday strongly condemned the criminal air attack by Saudi aggression fighter jets on the branch of the Central Bank of Yemen in Saada province.
The aggression airstrike on the bank's branch took place overnight.
In a statement received by Saba, the council said, " We strongly condemn this crime and other crimes targeting the Yemeni economy."
"And we hold the United Nations, the Security Council, the international humanitarian organizations and the World Bank responsible for these crimes of the Saudi regime and its allies against the Yemeni economy," read the statement.
The council considered these crimes targeting the economic Infrastructure as war crimes in accordance to the charters of the United Nations and international treaties.


Mona.M/zak

saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد وإصابة عدد من المواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على المخا بتعز
[25/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 67 غارة على المحافظات والمرتزقة يستهدفون المواطنين بالقذائف
[25/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 15 غارة على المخا وموزع بتعز
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن 17 غارة على محافظة حجة
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[24/يوليو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by