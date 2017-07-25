PM meets visiting UN delegation [25/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 25 (Saba) – Prime Minister Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor met a visiting United Nations delegation who arrived in the capital Sanaa to inspect humanitarian situations.



At the meeting, bin Habtoor discussed with the UN officials the humanitarian situation and growing suffering caused by Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.



The UN officials, meanwhile, stressed on the importance to strength cooperation, coordination and partnership with the Yemeni National Salvation Government to facilitate the activities and work by the UN agencies in the fields of health and food needs.



The UN delegation includes the Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedress Gibressus, UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake and WFP Executive Director David Beasley.





AA/zak

Saba