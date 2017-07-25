Army hits gatherings of Saudi army in Najran [25/يوليو/2017]



NAJRAN, July 25 (Saba) - The army and popular forces waged rocketry and artillery shelling on gatherings of Saudi army and in Najran, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The shelling hit the gatherings in military sites of western Salatah, al-Shabakah, al-Abasih and al-Khadhra point crossing, causing large losses upon the enemy.



Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi warplanes launched three raids on al-Makhroqa site in Najran, the official added.





