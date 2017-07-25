ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 11:50:55ص
الجيش و اللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدوان السعودي و مرتزقته خسائر كبيرة
كبد الجيش واللجان الشعبية الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن خلال الساعات الماضية .
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يزيل البوابات الالكترونية عن مداخل الأقصى وينصب جسورا لتركيب كاميرات
أزالت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في ساعة مبكرة من فجر اليوم الثلاثاء، البوابات الإلكترونية من أمام مداخل المسجد الأقصى المبارك، من جهة باب الناظر "المجلس"، وباب الأسباط، وشرعت بتركيب جسور حديدية بالقرب من بوابات المسجد لحمل كاميرات "ذكية" بديلة للبوابات ال
صندوق النقد يتوقع تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا
وقع صندوق النقد الدولي أن يتباطأ نمو الاقتصاد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وأفغانستان وباكستان بدرجة كبيرة العام الحالي، قبل أن يتحسن في العام 2018.
الكأس الذهبية لكرة القدم: المكسيك حاملة اللقب تخسر من جامايكا
خسر منتخب المكسيك حامل اللقب من نظيره منتخب جامايكا لكرة القدم بهدف دون رد اليوم في كاليفورنيا ، ضمن دور نصف نهائي الكأس الذهبية 2017 الخاصة بمنطقة الكونكاكاف (أميركا الشمالية والوسطى والبحر الكاريبي).
آخر الأخبار:
اتحاد نساء اليمن بأمانة العاصمة يختتم جلسات التوعية حول العنف والكوليرا
ترامب: برنامج تسليح "المعارضة السورية" خطير وضخم وغير فعال
حرائق الغابات تدمر مئات الهكتارات جنوبي فرنسا
مقاتلتان صينيتان تعترضان طائرة استطلاع أمريكية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of Saudi soldiers, mercenaries killed in Najran, Asir, Jizan
[25/يوليو/2017]

NAJRAN, July 25 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded in attacks carried out by the national army and popular committees against Saudi troops in border cities of Najran, Jizan and Asir, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.
In Najran, the national forces launched an offensive on the enemy military site of al-Shabaka off Khadra crossing point, killing a number of Saudi troops and mercenaries and wounding others.
The army's artillery pounded a Saudi military pick-up vehicle and gatherings of Saudi soldiers east of Salatih and Abasah area, also in Najran.
Meanwhile, the national forces' artillery also shelled Riyadh's mercenaries in Alab border crossing in Asir and hit other mercenaries in Kanboor site of Jizan.


Mona.M/zak

SABA
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 67 غارة على المحافظات والمرتزقة يستهدفون المواطنين بالقذائف
[25/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 15 غارة على المخا وموزع بتعز
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن 17 غارة على محافظة حجة
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية مقبنة بتعز
[24/يوليو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by