Dozens of Saudi soldiers, mercenaries killed in Najran, Asir, Jizan [25/يوليو/2017]



NAJRAN, July 25 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded in attacks carried out by the national army and popular committees against Saudi troops in border cities of Najran, Jizan and Asir, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

In Najran, the national forces launched an offensive on the enemy military site of al-Shabaka off Khadra crossing point, killing a number of Saudi troops and mercenaries and wounding others.

The army's artillery pounded a Saudi military pick-up vehicle and gatherings of Saudi soldiers east of Salatih and Abasah area, also in Najran.

Meanwhile, the national forces' artillery also shelled Riyadh's mercenaries in Alab border crossing in Asir and hit other mercenaries in Kanboor site of Jizan.





Mona.M/zak



SABA