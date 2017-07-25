Yemen government ready to solve war prisoners' issue: spokesman [25/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 25 (Saba) - Spokesman of the National Salvation Government, the Minister of Information Ahmed Hamed said the government is seeking to solve the war prisoners' issue, but blaming the Saudi-led aggression coalition for hindering several peace initiatives to solve this humanitarian issue.

The spokesman condemned the Saudi crime of beheading a number of prisoners in Taiz province, calling for protecting the war prisoners' humanitarian rights.

"While the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its mercenaries celebrate the beheading of a number of prisoners in Taiz, the National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs in cooperation with local officials have exchanged a number of prisoners in peace from both sides," Hamed said.

The spokesman called for the international community and the United Nations to investigate the Taiz crime and protect the war prisoners' humanitarian rights.





