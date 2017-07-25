ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:29:56م
الجيش و اللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدوان السعودي و مرتزقته خسائر كبيرة
كبد الجيش واللجان الشعبية الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن خلال الساعات الماضية .
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يزيل البوابات الالكترونية عن مداخل الأقصى وينصب جسورا لتركيب كاميرات
أزالت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في ساعة مبكرة من فجر اليوم الثلاثاء، البوابات الإلكترونية من أمام مداخل المسجد الأقصى المبارك، من جهة باب الناظر "المجلس"، وباب الأسباط، وشرعت بتركيب جسور حديدية بالقرب من بوابات المسجد لحمل كاميرات "ذكية" بديلة للبوابات ال
صندوق النقد يتوقع تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا
وقع صندوق النقد الدولي أن يتباطأ نمو الاقتصاد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وأفغانستان وباكستان بدرجة كبيرة العام الحالي، قبل أن يتحسن في العام 2018.
الكأس الذهبية لكرة القدم: المكسيك حاملة اللقب تخسر من جامايكا
خسر منتخب المكسيك حامل اللقب من نظيره منتخب جامايكا لكرة القدم بهدف دون رد اليوم في كاليفورنيا ، ضمن دور نصف نهائي الكأس الذهبية 2017 الخاصة بمنطقة الكونكاكاف (أميركا الشمالية والوسطى والبحر الكاريبي).
آخر الأخبار:
إسقاط طائرة إستطلاع تابعة للعدوان بنجران
مصرع عدد من مرتزقة بهجوم على مواقعهم في عسيلان شبوه
إستشهاد وإصابة عدد من المواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على المخا بتعز
قتل عدد من المرتزقة وجرح آخرين في عملية للجيش واللجان بحيفان تعز
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen government ready to solve war prisoners' issue: spokesman
[25/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 25 (Saba) - Spokesman of the National Salvation Government, the Minister of Information Ahmed Hamed said the government is seeking to solve the war prisoners' issue, but blaming the Saudi-led aggression coalition for hindering several peace initiatives to solve this humanitarian issue.
The spokesman condemned the Saudi crime of beheading a number of prisoners in Taiz province, calling for protecting the war prisoners' humanitarian rights.
"While the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its mercenaries celebrate the beheading of a number of prisoners in Taiz, the National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs in cooperation with local officials have exchanged a number of prisoners in peace from both sides," Hamed said.
The spokesman called for the international community and the United Nations to investigate the Taiz crime and protect the war prisoners' humanitarian rights.


Eman.M/zak

SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد وإصابة عدد من المواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على المخا بتعز
[25/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 67 غارة على المحافظات والمرتزقة يستهدفون المواطنين بالقذائف
[25/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 15 غارة على المخا وموزع بتعز
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن 17 غارة على محافظة حجة
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[24/يوليو/2017]
