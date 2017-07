Saudi warplanes launches 17 raids on Hajjah [25/يوليو/2017]

HAJJAH, July 25 (Saba) - The Saudi aggression fighter jets launched 17 air raids on Hajjah province overnight, an official told Saba on Tuesday .



The jets struck al-Jar farms in Abs district four times, causing huge damage to the farms.



They also waged 13 other air raids on Haradh and Medi districts, damaging public and private properties.





