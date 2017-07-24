ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 24 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 10:27:08م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي عدد من مشائخ وأعيان مديرية الحداء
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء، عدد من مشائخ وأعيان ووجهاء مديرية الحداء والقيادات العسكرية فيها بحضور عضو مجلس النواب الشيخ ناجي صالح القوسي.
الاحتلال يعتقل 16 فلسطينيا ويطرد موظفي الأوقاف والمعتصمين قرب المسجد الأقصى
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، صباح اليوم الاثنين، 16 فلسطينيا في مناطق متفرقة من الضفة الغربية.
صندوق النقد يتوقع تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا
وقع صندوق النقد الدولي أن يتباطأ نمو الاقتصاد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وأفغانستان وباكستان بدرجة كبيرة العام الحالي، قبل أن يتحسن في العام 2018.
الكأس الذهبية لكرة القدم: المكسيك حاملة اللقب تخسر من جامايكا
خسر منتخب المكسيك حامل اللقب من نظيره منتخب جامايكا لكرة القدم بهدف دون رد اليوم في كاليفورنيا ، ضمن دور نصف نهائي الكأس الذهبية 2017 الخاصة بمنطقة الكونكاكاف (أميركا الشمالية والوسطى والبحر الكاريبي).
FM Meets UN Delegation
[24/يوليو/2017]
SANA'A, July 24 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Monday with the United Nations High-level Joint Delegation headed by the Executive Director of the World Food Program( WFP), UNICEF Executive Director and World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Director.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the Executive Directors of the United Nations humanitarian organizations, which play an important humanitarian role in providing the necessary humanitarian assistance to Yemeni citizens who are suffering from the worst humanitarian situation in the world due to the aggression and siege imposed by the aggression countries led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

He pointed out that the countries of aggression against Yemen make a war of genocide against humanity aimed at killing and starving the Yemeni people.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Yemen experiences a high rate of malnutrition and cholera and other diseases that Saudi Arabia and the UAE stand behind those diseases as a result of the comprehensive land, air and sea siege imposed against Yemen.

The states of the aggression also imposed a siege against some assistance, especially against the US Agency for International Development by hindering to reach its cranes to the port of Hodeidah, the minister said.

He added the states of the aggression put a lot of obstacles on food aid and treatment vessels that lead to further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country.

He pointed out the importance of the visit of the joint delegation by the WFP, UNICEF and WHO to Yemen to assess the humanitarian situation and the basic needs of the world's largest and the worst disaster in Yemen according to the United Nations classification, which the states of the aggression attempts to hide and falsify the facts before the world.

The states of the aggression further hindered banned the arrival of the reginal and international journalists and media into Yemen, the minister said.

He stressed the importance of the joint delegation of the United Nations to reach and to look the Yemeni streets so as to know the reality of the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The Minister Sharaf pointed out that the National Government Salvation came to serve the Yemeni People in these difficult circumstances and it extends a hand of peace to end the aggression and lift the siege, stressing that this peace must be fair, honorable and satisfactory to the aspirations of the whole Yemeni people.

The joint delegation of the United Nations stressed that the main objective of the Yemen's visit is came to confirm the seriousness of the humanitarian situation in Yemen as the worst starvation and the outbreak of malnutrition and epidemics worldwide.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية مقبنة بتعز
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على محافظة عمران
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 42 غارة على عدد من المحافظات
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية سنحان وبني بهلول
[24/يوليو/2017]
