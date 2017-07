US-Saudi aggression warplanes wage 5 strikes on capital Sanaa [24/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 24 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition waged five strikes on residential areas in the capital Sanaa overnight, an official told Saba on Monday.



The strikes targeted Sarif quarter northeast Sanaa, leaving large damage to residents' houses, cars and other private and public properties.





Zak

saba