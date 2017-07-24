Army attacks mercenaries in Jawf [24/يوليو/2017]



JAWF, July 24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an attack on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Hazam city and Maslub district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The attack hit al-Salan camp in al-Maslub district, killing several of the mercenaries and wounding others.



Meanwhile missile units of the army and popular forces shelled other gatherings in al-Hazam city, killing and wounded several of the mercenaries, the official added.





AA

Saba