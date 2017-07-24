ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 24 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:17:00م
القوات البحرية تستهدف زورقا حربيا لقوى العدوان بالساحل الغربي
استهدفت القوات البحرية والدفاع الساحلي اليوم زورقا حربيا لقوى العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في الساحل الغربي. وأوضح مصدر في القوات البحرية والدفاع الساحلي لوكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) أنه تم استهداف زورق لقوى العدوان في الساحل الغربي ما أدى إلى احتراقه.
الاحتلال يعتقل 16 فلسطينيا ويطرد موظفي الأوقاف والمعتصمين قرب المسجد الأقصى
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، صباح اليوم الاثنين، 16 فلسطينيا في مناطق متفرقة من الضفة الغربية.
صندوق النقد يتوقع تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا
وقع صندوق النقد الدولي أن يتباطأ نمو الاقتصاد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وأفغانستان وباكستان بدرجة كبيرة العام الحالي، قبل أن يتحسن في العام 2018.
الكأس الذهبية لكرة القدم: المكسيك حاملة اللقب تخسر من جامايكا
خسر منتخب المكسيك حامل اللقب من نظيره منتخب جامايكا لكرة القدم بهدف دون رد اليوم في كاليفورنيا ، ضمن دور نصف نهائي الكأس الذهبية 2017 الخاصة بمنطقة الكونكاكاف (أميركا الشمالية والوسطى والبحر الكاريبي).
آخر الأخبار:
مدير التعليم الفني بعمران : طيران العدوان دمر معهد خمر المهني بالكامل
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
طلاب الثانوية العامة ينهون امتحاناتهم بأمانة العاصمة والمحافظات
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية مقبنة بتعز
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks mercenaries in Jawf
[24/يوليو/2017]

JAWF, July 24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an attack on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Hazam city and Maslub district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The attack hit al-Salan camp in al-Maslub district, killing several of the mercenaries and wounding others.

Meanwhile missile units of the army and popular forces shelled other gatherings in al-Hazam city, killing and wounded several of the mercenaries, the official added.


AA
Saba
