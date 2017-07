US-Saudi warplanes hit Amran [24/يوليو/2017]



AMRAN, July 24 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets launched five strikes on several districts of Amran province, a local official told Saba on Monday.



The warplanes hit a government campus twice in Bani Surim district and a raid on Amran city, as well as waged two other strikes on telecommunication network in Ajmar area of Houth district, the official added.





