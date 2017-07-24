Yemeni youth, al-Shamiry wins Int'l prize for most influential young leaders [24/يوليو/2017]



ATLANTA, July 24 (Saba) – Yemeni youth, Majid Khalid al-Shamiry, won an international prize, Soraya Salti, for the most influential young leaders for developing youths in the international forum that held in the U.S. state of Georgia's capital city of Atlanta.



The competition was organized by the Junior Achievement Organization.



Al-Shamiry, who is the executive chairman of Injaz Yemen, shared the prize with Caroline Jenner, CEO JA Europe.





AA/Zak

Saba