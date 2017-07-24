ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 24 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 11:53:37ص
القوات البحرية تستهدف زورقا حربيا لقوى العدوان بالساحل الغربي
استهدفت القوات البحرية والدفاع الساحلي اليوم زورقا حربيا لقوى العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في الساحل الغربي. وأوضح مصدر في القوات البحرية والدفاع الساحلي لوكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) أنه تم استهداف زورق لقوى العدوان في الساحل الغربي ما أدى إلى احتراقه.
الاحتلال يعتقل 16 فلسطينيا ويطرد موظفي الأوقاف والمعتصمين قرب المسجد الأقصى
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، صباح اليوم الاثنين، 16 فلسطينيا في مناطق متفرقة من الضفة الغربية.
صندوق النقد يتوقع تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا
وقع صندوق النقد الدولي أن يتباطأ نمو الاقتصاد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وأفغانستان وباكستان بدرجة كبيرة العام الحالي، قبل أن يتحسن في العام 2018.
الكأس الذهبية لكرة القدم: المكسيك حاملة اللقب تخسر من جامايكا
خسر منتخب المكسيك حامل اللقب من نظيره منتخب جامايكا لكرة القدم بهدف دون رد اليوم في كاليفورنيا ، ضمن دور نصف نهائي الكأس الذهبية 2017 الخاصة بمنطقة الكونكاكاف (أميركا الشمالية والوسطى والبحر الكاريبي).
آخر الأخبار:
كوريا الجنوبية تحث جارتها الشمالية على الرد على مقترح المحادثات
طيران العدوان يشن 42 غارة على عدد من المحافظات
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدو السعودي خسائر فادحة خلال الساعات الماضية
الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني: 21 إصابة خلال مواجهات باب الأسباط بالقدس المحتلة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Yemeni youth, al-Shamiry wins Int'l prize for most influential young leaders
[24/يوليو/2017]

ATLANTA, July 24 (Saba) – Yemeni youth, Majid Khalid al-Shamiry, won an international prize, Soraya Salti, for the most influential young leaders for developing youths in the international forum that held in the U.S. state of Georgia's capital city of Atlanta.

The competition was organized by the Junior Achievement Organization.

Al-Shamiry, who is the executive chairman of Injaz Yemen, shared the prize with Caroline Jenner, CEO JA Europe.


AA/Zak
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 42 غارة على عدد من المحافظات
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية سنحان وبني بهلول
[24/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على المعهد المهني بعمران
[23/يوليو/2017]
إصابة امرأتين وتدمير مدرسة ومسجد بغارات طيران العدوان على عمران
[23/يوليو/2017]
التكتل المدني: إعدام الأسرى انتهاكا صارخا للقانون الدولي الإنساني
[23/يوليو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by