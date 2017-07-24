Army repels infiltration of mercenaries in Taiz [24/يوليو/2017]



TAIZ, July 24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repelled an attempt of mercenaries to infiltrate toward Hifan district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The operation caused heavy casualties upon the mercenaries in Sabwan and al-Sawda hilltop areas in the district.



Meanwhile, the artillery units of the national forces shelled gatherings of the mercenaries in Jarah area in Usifarah.



Separately, five of the mercenaries were killed in Bir Basha area and Salah area by the army forces, the official added.





AA

Saba