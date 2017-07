Army hits gatherings of mercenaries in Marib [24/يوليو/2017]



MARIB, July 24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The shelling killed several of the mercenaries and bombed two military vehicles.



Also, the national forces shot dead three of the mercenaries in various areas in the district, the official explained.





AA

Saba