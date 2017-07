Child, Two women wounded in Saudi air strikes on Amran [24/يوليو/2017]



AMRAN, July 24 (Saba) – Two women and a child were injured when the US-backed Saudi fighter jets six strikes on al-Madan district of Amran province, a local official told Saba on Monday.



The fighter jets hit a mosque and a school in al-Thalath area in the district, wounding the two women, the little baby and damaging to neighboring houses of citizens, the official added.





