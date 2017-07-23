President al-Sammad, former president Saleh attend tribal meeting to send new fighters to frontlines [23/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 23 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad and former president Ali Abdullah Saleh attended a tribal meeting in Sanhan area, southeast of the capital Sanaa, to support the battlefronts with new fighters.



At the gathering, president al-Sammad said "the enemy does not accept any peace initiative after initiative because the enemy seek to destroy Yemen."



"The enemy must be confronted till great victory is achieved," said president al-Sammad.



Meanwhile, former president Saleh welcomed the youths and masses at the gathering, saluting the young fighters who will go to the fighting front lines to defend the homeland against the Saudi aggression coalition and their mercenaries.



At the meeting, President al-Sammad and leader Saleh provided all support and supplies to the new fighters who will head to the front lines.





Mona.M/zak



