آخر تحديث: الأحد، 23 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 11:54:37ص
الجيش واللجان يحققون انتصارات نوعية في مختلف الجبهات
حقق الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية انتصارات نوعية في مواجهة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في مختلف الجبهات الداخلية وجبهات ما وراء الحدود.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 23 فلسطينيا في الضفة الغربية.. والمستوطنون يمارسون أعمال عربدة في القدس المحتلة والضفة
شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي،اليوم الأحد، حملة مداهمة واعتقالات واسعة في صفوف الموطنين الفلسطينيين في أنحاء متفرقة من الضفة الغربية اعتقلت خلالها 23 مواطنا ،فيما لا يزال قطعان المستوطنين يمارسون أعمال عربدة، واستفزاز،واقتحام لباحات الاقصى...
تراجع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط إلى أقل من 49 دولاراً للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة بعدما توقع تقرير لشركة استشارية ارتفاع إنتاج منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) في يوليو رغم تعهد المنظمة بكبح الإنتاج ما جدد المخاوف في السوق من استمرار تخمة المعروض من الخام.
منتخب الفروسية يواصل إستعداداته لتصفيات كأس العالم لإلتقاط الأوتاد
يخوض المنتخب الوطني للفروسية حاليا ضمن معسكره الداخلي بصنعاء تمارين مكثفة إستعدادا للمشاركة في التصفيات المؤهلة لكأس العالم لإلتقاط الأوتاد ضمن المجموعة الأولى التي ستقام في عمان في أغسطس المقبل.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
President al-Sammad, former president Saleh attend tribal meeting to send new fighters to frontlines
[23/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 23 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad and former president Ali Abdullah Saleh attended a tribal meeting in Sanhan area, southeast of the capital Sanaa, to support the battlefronts with new fighters.

At the gathering, president al-Sammad said "the enemy does not accept any peace initiative after initiative because the enemy seek to destroy Yemen."

"The enemy must be confronted till great victory is achieved," said president al-Sammad.

Meanwhile, former president Saleh welcomed the youths and masses at the gathering, saluting the young fighters who will go to the fighting front lines to defend the homeland against the Saudi aggression coalition and their mercenaries.

At the meeting, President al-Sammad and leader Saleh provided all support and supplies to the new fighters who will head to the front lines.


Mona.M/zak

saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مصدر عسكري يؤكد استمرار العدوان في استهداف المواطنين
[23/يوليو/2017]
استشهاد مواطن برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي بمديرية منبه بصعدة
[22/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[22/يوليو/2017]
الثروة السمكية تدعو الأمم المتحدة القيام بدورها تجاه مجازر العدوان بحق الصيادين
[22/يوليو/2017]
العدوان السعودي يواصل جرائمه البشعة بحق الشعب اليمني خلال الساعات الماضية
[22/يوليو/2017]
