Army's artillery bombs Saudi soldiers gatherings in Asir, Jizan [23/يوليو/2017]



ASIR, July 23 (Saba) – The army and popular forces' artillery units targeted gatherings of Saudi Soldiers in Asir and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The gatherings were targeted in Tapat Amer in Asir and al-Rabwa in Jizan.



The shelling killed and wounded scores.





Mona.M/zak

