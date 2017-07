US-Saudi air strikes hit Saada [23/يوليو/2017]



SAADA, July 23 (Saba) – The US-Backed Saudi warplanes waged seven strikes on different districts of Saada province, a security official told Saba on Sunday.



The strikes hit al-Buqa area of Kutaf district, Burkan area of Razah district, al-Masa area of Majza district and Shada district, causing heavy damage to properties of citizens, the official added.





AA

Saba