Army fired ballistic missile attack on boba al mosam in Jizan [23/يوليو/2017]

JIZAN, July 23 (Saba) - The army and popular committees fired ballistic missile Zilzal 1 on boba al mosam in Jizan, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The missile hit its target accurately, inflecting heavy losses among the enemy.



Meanwhile, the army's artillery targeted gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Toall.



Mona.M

saba