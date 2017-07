Army hit mercenaries in Jawf [22/يوليو/2017]



MARIB, July 22 (Saba) – The rocketry units of the arm and popular forces on Saturday fired Katyusha rockets on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Hazam city in Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The missile hit government campus 115th Brigade camp, killing several of the mercenaries and injuring others, the official added.





AA

Saba