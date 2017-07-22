Dozens of Saudi soldiers killed in Najran, Asir, Jizan [22/يوليو/2017]



NAJRAN, July 22 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed when the army an popular forces shelled their gatherings in several Saudi military sites in Jizan, Najran and Asir provinces, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The shelling hit the gatherings in Saudi military sites of al-Fawaz in Najran, killing and wounding dozens of the Saudi soldiers.



The national forces waged missile and artillery shelling on the military sites of al-Zwaiter, al-Mater, al-Salah , al-Badih and Aojabah in Jizan.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled Saudi site of Qallal al-Shaibani and government campus in al-Rabu'ah city in Asir province, the official added.





