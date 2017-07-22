Several of Saudi soldiers killed in Najran, Asir [22/يوليو/2017]



NAJRAN, July 22 (Saba) – Several of Saudi soldiers were killed when the army an popular forces waged a military operation on several Saudi military sites in Najran and Asir provinces, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The attack hit the two military sites of al-Tala'a, and waged artillery shelling on other sites of al-Shabakah and Raqabat al-Sudis in Najran, killing and wounding several of the Saudi soldiers.



The national forces bombed a Saudi military vehicle in the operation in Najran also.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled Saudi military site of Nashmah in Asir, the official added.





AA

Saba