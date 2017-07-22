ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 23 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 11:38:50ص
الجيش واللجان يحققون انتصارات نوعية في مختلف الجبهات
حقق الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية انتصارات نوعية في مواجهة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في مختلف الجبهات الداخلية وجبهات ما وراء الحدود.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 23 فلسطينيا في الضفة الغربية.. والمستوطنون يمارسون أعمال عربدة في القدس المحتلة والضفة
شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي،اليوم الأحد، حملة مداهمة واعتقالات واسعة في صفوف الموطنين الفلسطينيين في أنحاء متفرقة من الضفة الغربية اعتقلت خلالها 23 مواطنا ،فيما لا يزال قطعان المستوطنين يمارسون أعمال عربدة، واستفزاز،واقتحام لباحات الاقصى...
تراجع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط إلى أقل من 49 دولاراً للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة بعدما توقع تقرير لشركة استشارية ارتفاع إنتاج منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) في يوليو رغم تعهد المنظمة بكبح الإنتاج ما جدد المخاوف في السوق من استمرار تخمة المعروض من الخام.
منتخب الفروسية يواصل إستعداداته لتصفيات كأس العالم لإلتقاط الأوتاد
يخوض المنتخب الوطني للفروسية حاليا ضمن معسكره الداخلي بصنعاء تمارين مكثفة إستعدادا للمشاركة في التصفيات المؤهلة لكأس العالم لإلتقاط الأوتاد ضمن المجموعة الأولى التي ستقام في عمان في أغسطس المقبل.
الكرملين: مشروع قرار الكونغرس حول العقوبات ضد روسيا وإيران سلبي
السفير الروسي في واشنطن ينهي مهامه
Mass rally in Sanaa to protest against US, Israel
[22/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 22 (Saba) – Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the capital Sanaa to protest against the United States' policy in the Middle East and Israeli occupation on Palestinian country.

The rally happened on Friday afternoon under slogan " Alsarkha (Freedom Shout) towards al-Aqsa mosque".

The protesters held Palestinian flag to show solidarity with Palestine and al-Aqsa Mosque, which closed by Israeli occupying forces, and raised banners condemning the US policy in the region.

In the rally, the head of the Supreme Revolution Committee, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, welcomed the masses and vowed to support the Palestinian resistance forces to liberate Al-Quds and all Palestine.


Mona.M/zak

SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد مواطن برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي بمديرية منبه بصعدة
[22/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[22/يوليو/2017]
الثروة السمكية تدعو الأمم المتحدة القيام بدورها تجاه مجازر العدوان بحق الصيادين
[22/يوليو/2017]
العدوان السعودي يواصل جرائمه البشعة بحق الشعب اليمني خلال الساعات الماضية
[22/يوليو/2017]
استشهاد ثمانية صيادين بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت قاربهم بساحل الخوخة
[21/يوليو/2017]
