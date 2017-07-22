Mass rally in Sanaa to protest against US, Israel [22/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 22 (Saba) – Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the capital Sanaa to protest against the United States' policy in the Middle East and Israeli occupation on Palestinian country.



The rally happened on Friday afternoon under slogan " Alsarkha (Freedom Shout) towards al-Aqsa mosque".



The protesters held Palestinian flag to show solidarity with Palestine and al-Aqsa Mosque, which closed by Israeli occupying forces, and raised banners condemning the US policy in the region.



In the rally, the head of the Supreme Revolution Committee, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, welcomed the masses and vowed to support the Palestinian resistance forces to liberate Al-Quds and all Palestine.





