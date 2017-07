Army repels infiltration of mercenaries in Taiz [22/يوليو/2017]



TAIZ, July 22 (Saba) - The heroes of the army and the popular forces repelled an attempt of mercenaries to infiltrate toward al-Salahin hilltop area of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The operation caused large causalities upon the mercenaries, added the official.





Eman.M/AA













Saba