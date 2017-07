Saudi warplanes launches 9 raids on Sa'ada [22/يوليو/2017]

SA'ADA, July. 22 (Saba) - The Saudi aggression fighter jets launched nine air raids on several areas in Sa'ada and Najran province overnight, a security official said Saturday.



The hostile jets struck al-Thaher on the outskirts of Sa'ada city three times.



They also waged six air raids on al-Shabaka site in Najran, causing huge material damage.



