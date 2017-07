Army foils mercenaries in Midi [22/يوليو/2017]



MIDI, July 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed a second attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate toward Midi desert, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



In the operation, Scores of the mercenaries were killed and others injured and a their military vehicle was destroyed, added the official.





AA

Saba