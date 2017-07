Army launches missiles on Riyadh's mercenaries in Midi [22/يوليو/2017]



MIDI, July 22 (Saba) – The army and popular committees' missile force bombarded gatherings of Saudi aggression mercenaries in the north of Midi desert, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The rockets hit their targets accurately, killing and injuring hundreds.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression fighter jets waged 15 air raids on Hrad and Midi districts.





