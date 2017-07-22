Dozens of mercenaries killed in Taiz [22/يوليو/2017]



TAIZ, July 22 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces repulsed an attempt to infiltrate toward Khalid bib al-Walled camp in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



Also, a military vehicle of the mercenaries was bombed during the operation



The failed attempts of the mercenaries on the national forces' sites were supported by the Saudi warplanes and war ships' shelling toward the camp, the official added.





Saba