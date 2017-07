Eight fishermen killed in Saudi airstrike on Hodeida [22/يوليو/2017]



HODEIDA, July 22 (Saba) - Eight fishermen were killed in when the US-backed Saudi warplanes waged a raid on their boat at the Red Sea coast in Khokhah district of Hodeida province, a military official told Saba on Saturday



The strike hit the boat one time, killing the eight fisher men and missing others, the official added.





Eman/AA

SABA