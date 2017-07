Child injured in shelling of mercenaries on Jawf [22/يوليو/2017]



JAWF, July 22 (Saba) – A child was injured when the US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries waged an artillery shelling on Al-Maton district of province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The shelling hit houses of citizens, injuring the child and destroying at the houses, the official said.





Saba