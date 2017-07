Army's artillery targets Saudi soldiers gathering in Jizan, Asir [22/يوليو/2017]



JIZAN, July 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces' artillery units targeted gathering for Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Asir provinces, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The shelling hit Tho-Raen and al-Kadra sites in Jizan.



Meanwhile, the artillery shelled gatherings for Saudi soldiers in al -Rabu’eh area.



